Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flagstar Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 47.2015431581532 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $104,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $270,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,768,800. 62.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

