Five Below (FIVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $124.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five Below has outpaced the industry in the past six months, backed by robust strategies that have been driving the spectacular past record. The company’s impressive merchandise assortment, focus on pre-teen customers and pricing strategy help it stand tall amid a tough retail landscape. Also, it remains focused on expanding store base and targets a network of more than 2,500 stores by 2020. Notably, healthy performance of new outlets, sturdy comps, margin expansion and favorable tax rate fueled Five Below’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 results, prompting management to lift fiscal 2018 view. While the top and bottom lines marked sixth straight quarter of positive surprise, comps also rose for the sixth quarter in row. However, stiff competition from both brick-&-mortar and e-retailers and deleverage in operating margin in the coming quarters raises concern. Five Below’s seasonal nature of business also seems to be a hurdle.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Five Below to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

FIVE opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. Five Below has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $659,158.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,363.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Ryan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total value of $3,613,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,806 shares of company stock worth $14,531,056. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 6,021.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $176,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $215,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

