First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 583.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

