First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 3,086.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 243,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6,191.4% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.56 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -846.51%.

In related news, CAO John Richard Klein sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $111,963.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $167,803.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,283.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

