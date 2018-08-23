First Republic Bank (FRC) Holdings Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.91% of First Republic Bank worth $444,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.7% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.20. 6,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,616. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $744.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.03 million. analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

