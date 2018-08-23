First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Director Purchases $16,050.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director David G. Lake acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,983.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,228. The stock has a market cap of $688.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. First Foundation Inc has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.38 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%. equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $5,968,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Foundation by 226.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Foundation by 242.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $3,203,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FFWM. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Foundation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.