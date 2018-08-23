First Financial Corp (THFF) Given $50.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of THFF opened at $52.40 on Thursday. First Financial has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. First Financial had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the second quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $675,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

