First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 31,446 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 79.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,446 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,698.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,178 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,019 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

