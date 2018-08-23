First Bancshares (FBMS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.59 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.83%. equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.