First Bancshares (FBMS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Shares of FBMS stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $43.53.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
