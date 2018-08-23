First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,317,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $185.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $142.67 and a twelve month high of $185.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

