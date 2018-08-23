FinnCap Increases Tracsis (TRCS) Price Target to GBX 725

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at FinnCap from GBX 700 ($8.95) to GBX 725 ($9.27) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

TRCS stock opened at GBX 723 ($9.24) on Tuesday. Tracsis has a 12-month low of GBX 345.10 ($4.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 585 ($7.48).

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services and Traffic & Data Services. It offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

