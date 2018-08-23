Financial Survey: Bojangles (BOJA) versus Mcdonald’s (MCD)

Bojangles (NYSE: MCD) and Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bojangles and Mcdonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bojangles 11.24% 9.91% 4.88% Mcdonald’s 25.26% -133.89% 17.46%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bojangles and Mcdonald’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bojangles 0 7 1 0 2.13 Mcdonald’s 0 7 21 0 2.75

Bojangles presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Mcdonald’s has a consensus price target of $181.15, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given Mcdonald’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mcdonald’s is more favorable than Bojangles.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bojangles and Mcdonald’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bojangles $547.44 million 0.99 $72.00 million $0.83 17.77 Mcdonald’s $22.82 billion 5.46 $5.19 billion $6.66 24.11

Mcdonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Bojangles. Bojangles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mcdonald’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mcdonald’s pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bojangles does not pay a dividend. Mcdonald’s pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mcdonald’s has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Bojangles has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mcdonald’s has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Bojangles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Bojangles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mcdonald’s beats Bojangles on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

