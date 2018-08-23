Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) CEO Acquires $47,925.00 in Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,442.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,136. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $38.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

