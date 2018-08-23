Financial Contrast: First Foundation (FFWM) vs. RBB Bancorp (RBB)

First Foundation (NASDAQ: RBB) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Foundation does not pay a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

57.7% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Foundation and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 2 2 0 2.50 RBB Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Foundation currently has a consensus target price of $20.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.63%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 12.87% 9.51% 0.82% RBB Bancorp 31.31% 11.69% 1.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and RBB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $175.52 million 4.04 $27.58 million $0.97 16.47 RBB Bancorp $87.31 million 5.48 $25.52 million $1.82 15.88

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats First Foundation on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, charitable and business ownership issues, and issues faced by executives of publicly-traded companies; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of March 1, 2018, it operated 10 branches in downtown Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Monterey Park, Silver Lake, Arcadia, Cerritos, Diamond Bar, and West Los Angeles in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Oxnard and Westlake Village, Ventura County; and a branch in Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

