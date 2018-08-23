Financial Contrast: Athenex (ATNX) versus AbbVie (ABBV)

Athenex (NYSE: ABBV) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

AbbVie pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Athenex does not pay a dividend. AbbVie pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AbbVie has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

This table compares Athenex and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -122.29% -73.37% -53.72% AbbVie 20.84% 362.05% 16.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athenex and AbbVie’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $38.04 million 30.52 -$131.17 million ($2.32) -7.54 AbbVie $28.22 billion 5.24 $5.31 billion $5.60 17.44

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Athenex. Athenex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Athenex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Athenex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Athenex has a beta of -1.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Athenex and AbbVie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 1 5 0 2.83 AbbVie 3 8 6 0 2.18

Athenex currently has a consensus target price of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 60.95%. AbbVie has a consensus target price of $104.84, indicating a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Athenex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than AbbVie.

Summary

AbbVie beats Athenex on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oradoxel, an oral dosage form of docetaxel, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oratopo, an oral dosage form of topotecan that is under development to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and oral eribulin co-administered with HM30181A that is under pre-clinical development to treat certain patients with breast cancer and advanced liposarcom. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of actinic keratosis; and KX-02 that is Phase I clinical trial for solid tumor patients. Further, it is developing intranasal formulations of granisetron, a 5-hydroxytryptamine 3 receptor antagonist to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; and dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a subcutaneous treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. It serves wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from its distribution centers and public warehouses. AbbVie Inc. has a collaboration with Alector, Inc.; C2N Diagnostics; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; International Myeloma Foundation; Calibr and Scripps Research; The Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer ? Commercialization of Research; and the Université de Montréal. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

