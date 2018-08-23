Financial Comparison: iPass (IPAS) and RingCentral (RNG)

iPass (NYSE: RNG) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iPass and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPass $54.40 million 0.34 -$20.55 million ($0.31) -0.71 RingCentral $501.53 million 14.40 -$26.14 million ($0.35) -259.14

iPass has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iPass, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iPass and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPass -40.13% -130,046.80% -105.22% RingCentral -3.92% -5.93% -2.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of iPass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of iPass shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iPass has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iPass and RingCentral, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPass 0 0 3 0 3.00 RingCentral 0 3 9 0 2.75

iPass currently has a consensus target price of $1.47, suggesting a potential upside of 566.36%. RingCentral has a consensus target price of $86.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.36%. Given iPass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iPass is more favorable than RingCentral.

Summary

RingCentral beats iPass on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPass

iPass Inc. provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information. The company provides business to business mobile connectivity solutions to large and small enterprises, as well as to strategic partnerships comprising original equipment manufacturers, loyalty programs, software product and service providers, and communication companies; and iPass SmartConnect that takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi automatically connecting customers to the hotspot for their needs. It operates hotspots at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and others. The company sells its services directly through its global sales force, as well as through reseller and strategic partners. iPass Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center that provides a cloud based contact center solution, which delivers omni-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. RingCentral, Inc. serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

