Financial Analysis: ATN International (ATNI) vs. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

ATN International (NASDAQ: LSXMA) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ATN International and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 1 1 1 0 2.00 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 7 0 2.78

ATN International currently has a consensus target price of $61.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.95%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus target price of $56.13, indicating a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than ATN International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATN International and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $481.19 million 2.48 $31.48 million $2.18 34.29 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $5.43 billion 2.82 $1.09 billion $3.31 13.98

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATN International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A does not pay a dividend. ATN International pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of ATN International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International 4.51% 3.10% 2.11% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats ATN International on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. It also provides wireless devices and accessories, including smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and owns and operates terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. It offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

