Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $7.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,438 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

