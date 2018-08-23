Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,598,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 42,267 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,104,000.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $45.88 on Thursday.

