Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

