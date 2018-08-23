Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $2,063,265.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 42,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $1,660,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,762 shares in the company, valued at $7,973,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,688 shares of company stock worth $7,505,007. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.