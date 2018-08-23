Ferroglobe PLC to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Ferroglobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.91 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

GSM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 232,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 288,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,031,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

