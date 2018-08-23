Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferrellgas Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Ferrellgas Partners posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ferrellgas Partners.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $515.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ferrellgas Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE:FGP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 173,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,757. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ferrellgas Partners by 192.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ferrellgas Partners by 100.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 908,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ferrellgas Partners by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrellgas Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ferrellgas Partners by 559.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 247,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 210,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

