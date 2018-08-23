Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Federal Realty Investment Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.331779251255 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.54.

FRT stock opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $134.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $2,381,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

