Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (AGM) Holdings Lifted by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the second quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $217,078.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles D. Grote sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $55,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $698,508. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $80.75 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C has a twelve month low of $62.72 and a twelve month high of $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.25). Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

