FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 116.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17,216.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 115,864 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

PAYX opened at $72.59 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 74,742 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $5,206,527.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,278,683.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 4,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $282,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,309 shares of company stock worth $14,126,179 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

