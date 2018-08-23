FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 20,803 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,803 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Diageo by 16.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 312,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $142.02 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $129.99 and a 1 year high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $2.1297 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. Diageo’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Argus began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

