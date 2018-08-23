FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $2.48 Million in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,284,000.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.