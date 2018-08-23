Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Uniti Group (UNIT) Share Price

News headlines about Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) have trended positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Uniti Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.216103777387 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

UNIT opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.62%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

