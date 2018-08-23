Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dover Motorsports (DVD) Share Price

Press coverage about Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dover Motorsports earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.4621751236791 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DVD remained flat at $$2.15 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.16. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.35.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Dover Motorsports will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.