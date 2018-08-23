Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (MQT) Share Price

News coverage about Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II earned a daily sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.0484943828414 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MQT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,719. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th.

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality II.

