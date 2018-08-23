FantasyGold Market Capitalization Achieves $551,422.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. FantasyGold has a market cap of $551,422.00 and $6,254.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00263444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00148724 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00032669 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010352 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 9,086,668 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,189 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is FantasyGold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.