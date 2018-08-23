Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 482,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $77,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,830,637,000 after buying an additional 2,966,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,478,724,000 after buying an additional 1,010,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,669,014,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,067,249,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,587,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,221,204,000 after buying an additional 558,184 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $81,681,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $1,999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,279 shares in the company, valued at $13,449,072.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,721,927 shares of company stock worth $2,471,119,726 over the last ninety days. 16.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $173.64 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. BidaskClub cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura began coverage on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

