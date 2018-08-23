Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Given a $220.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $220.00 target price by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$210.91” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

FB stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.79. The stock had a trading volume of 250,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,682,040. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $501.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $81,681,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,943,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,721,927 shares of company stock worth $2,471,119,726. 16.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 174,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 95,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 199,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 167,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.