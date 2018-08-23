EZToken (EZT) Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, EZToken has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EZToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges including Qryptos and Cryptopia. EZToken has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $6,615.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00261819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00147964 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00032217 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EZToken

EZToken launched on December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. The official website for EZToken is ico.ezpos.io . EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Qryptos. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EZToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

