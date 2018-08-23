Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.16 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

XOM stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.