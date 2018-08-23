EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

EXAS stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.00.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $201,713.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,139.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $846,987. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 415,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 115,507 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,969,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

