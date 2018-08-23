Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evoke Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.7019143669859 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

EVOK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 55,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,553. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.46. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. research analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVOK. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

In related news, major shareholder Lvp Gp Iii, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

