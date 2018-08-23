Euronav NV (EURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Euronav reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 14.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Euronav from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Euronav from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 394,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.44 and a beta of 0.53. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 933.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 433,889 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 935,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.