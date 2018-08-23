Ethereum Monero Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

Ethereum Monero (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Ethereum Monero has a market capitalization of $195,463.00 and $10,744.00 worth of Ethereum Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Monero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Monero has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000116 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000914 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DACC (DACC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Globalvillage Ecosystem (GVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Monero Profile

Ethereum Monero (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Ethereum Monero’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,731,473 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Monero is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Monero’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The official website for Ethereum Monero is exmrfoundation.org. Ethereum Monero’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Monero Token Trading

Ethereum Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

