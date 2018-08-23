Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001791 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $0.00 and $13,835.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.88 or 0.04272505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00191570 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

