Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Bought by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,754,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 48.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.54 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

