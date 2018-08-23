Estee Lauder Companies (EL) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Deutsche Bank

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.
Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $106,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
