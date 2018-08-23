Estee Lauder Companies (EL) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Deutsche Bank

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $106,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

