Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Director Roger S. Newton Sells 7,300 Shares

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Director Roger S. Newton sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $365,438.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,858,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,924. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.29.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $108.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.
