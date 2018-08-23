Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Director Roger S. Newton Sells 7,300 Shares

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Director Roger S. Newton sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $365,438.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,858,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,924. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB Biotech AG grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.9% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,182,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,629,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 117.7% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,460,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,746,000 after purchasing an additional 316,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 52.8% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,886,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $108.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

