Escalade’s (ESCA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) in a report released on Sunday.

ESCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Escalade from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Escalade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.01. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Escalade by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Escalade by 5.4% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Escalade by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Escalade by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Escalade by 40.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

