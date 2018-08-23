Equinix Inc (EQIX) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Equinix worth $127,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

EQIX opened at $429.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $370.79 and a twelve month high of $495.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.49, for a total transaction of $158,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,068.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,916. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

