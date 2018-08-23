Equinix (EQIX) Given News Impact Rating of 0.24

Media coverage about Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equinix earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.520815669232 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $519.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix from $546.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $429.94 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $370.79 and a 52 week high of $495.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Equinix had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

In other news, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.49, for a total value of $158,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,068.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.75, for a total value of $785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,306,152.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $2,680,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

