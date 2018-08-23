Equifax Inc. (EFX) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Equifax were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Equifax by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 94,239 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.01 per share, with a total value of $1,000,587.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,929.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

NYSE:EFX opened at $134.29 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Equifax had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $876.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

