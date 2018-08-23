EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) Price Target Cut to $62.00

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EQT Midstream Partners from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on EQT Midstream Partners from $81.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

Get EQT Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of EQM opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.96. EQT Midstream Partners has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.76% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. research analysts anticipate that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bryson bought 1,000 shares of EQT Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $55,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,188,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $525,639,000 after buying an additional 1,903,618 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 4,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 880,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 860,053 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after buying an additional 843,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,954,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,347,000 after buying an additional 614,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,433,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,662,000 after buying an additional 338,115 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.