EPAM Systems (EPAM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $138.11 and last traded at $138.02, with a volume of 11591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.37.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.87.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $251,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,932 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,477,300.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,889 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,743,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,720,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 433.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $35,772,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 762,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,340,000 after purchasing an additional 254,435 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 643,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 216,583 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $445.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

